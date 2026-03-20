Bangladeshi sailors celebrate Eid prayers on a ship stranded in the Persian Gulf

Amidst the ongoing war in the Middle East, Bangladeshi sailors performed their Eid prayers on the stranded ship. They spent the day talking with their family members amidst warnings of missile and drone attacks.

Today, Friday, at 10:30 AM local time (12:30 PM Bangladesh time), 31 sailors performed Eid prayers on the navigation bridge of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) ship "Banglar Joyjatra."

Amid the US-Israel conflict surrounding Iran, the ship has been stuck in the Persian Gulf for 10 days. After unloading goods at Jebel Ali port in the United Arab Emirates, they have not been able to cross the Strait of Hormuz.