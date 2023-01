A 30-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Nalitabari upazila of Sherpur district on Friday.

The incident took place around 5:00 pm on Friday in the Katabari Daodhara area of the upazila, reports news agency UNB.

The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Alam, son of Abdul Karim, UP member of Ward No. 2 of Nayabil Union.