Chittagong University: Syndicate clears way for arbitrary recruitment

The Chittagong University authorities have secured a prior approval from its apex policy-making body - Syndicate - for making less or more recruitment irrespective of the circular posts.

From now on, there will be no barrier in recruiting teachers and officials arbitrarily without paying any heed to the circular. The decision was made in the university’s 539th syndicate meeting on 14 October, but it came to the fore on 23 December after the authorities prepared the meeting minutes.

However, former syndicate members said the decision goes against the university ordinance, while senior teachers and University Grants Commission (UGC) members said it would pave the way for further irregularities.

There has been a longstanding complaint against the university authorities of making recruitments without any circular. The authorities took an attempt to appoint 13 teachers in February and March this year beyond the circulated posts, but failed to get clearance in the 537th syndicate meeting held on 5 March.

Kazi SM Khasrul Alam Quddusi, Moinul Haque Meaze, and Nasim Hasan were members in the then syndicate. After they completed their tenure in the syndicate in July, the authorities included three new members to the policy-making board and got the appointment bid approved.