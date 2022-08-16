Dhaka-Bern in talks on sharing information about money deposited in Swiss banks

When asked, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen told Prothom Alo on Monday afternoon, “Our embassy contacted with the authorities of Switzerland in Bern. The concerned officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had a discussion with the acting ambassador of Switzerland in Dhaka on Sunday.”
“Swiss ambassador Nathalie Chuard might not be aware about the whole technical matter which is why she made the comment. There was a discussion about how to reduce the misconceptions that are being created here and how we don't want to let it grow any further.”
Generally speaking, we asked for information and they may say they have provided or not provided information. But there are legal restrictions or complications in disclosing the exact information
The foreign secretary further said, “We will discuss with everyone concerned about what Switzerland has told us and will get those done since there has been some confusions about these issues. Next week in Dhaka we will meet all the concerned parties so that there is no difference of opinion from our side.”
Things to do to get information
In order to obtain information about money deposited in the Swiss banks, it must be proved first that the money was earned illegally.
Diplomatic sources told Prothom Alo that the Swiss banks would not provide blanket information. The name of the person, if possible, the bank account number and primary evidence that the money was obtained fraudulently must be provided to Switzerland.
It is easy to get information through an agreement at the political level of the two countries, the sources said, indicating that at the technical level, Bangladesh Bank being a member of Egmont Group can seek that information.
Complications in disclosure of information
Again, there are some legal barriers to disclosing information from Switzerland. The Egmont Group has certain clauses, which systematically restrict the distribution of information.
The foreign secretary said, “Generally speaking, we asked for information and they may say they have provided or not provided information. But there are legal restrictions or complications in disclosing the exact information.”
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is considering legal obligations to exchange information with Switzerland. The organisation that provides the information in Switzerland is not under state control. That is why there is a difference of opinion.
On 10 August, Swiss ambassador Natalie Chuard said in Diplomatic Correspondents Association Bangladesh (DCAB) talk, Bangladesh has not asked for any specific information about its citizens depositing money in Swiss banks.
The next day, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said that the Swiss ambassador had lied as Bangladesh Bank governor and finance secretary confirmed to the foreign minister that Bangladesh sought the information.
On 12 August, Bangladesh Bank's Financial Intelligence Unit and ACC informed the High Court that Bangladesh had sought information about 67 people. But Switzerland provided information about only one.
*The report, originally published in print and online edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Farjana Liakat