300 prisoners died on the way to hospital in 5 years and 9 months

Relatives allege that prisoners are kept in overcrowded and unhygienic conditions in jails. Many become ill in such an environment, while others already suffer from health problems. Many prisoners do not receive medical treatment in time, resulting in deaths.

Prison authorities also acknowledge the shortage of medical facilities. They say the problem has existed for many years, but there has been no effective initiative to resolve it.

Asked about the matter, acting Inspector General of Prisons Colonel Mohammad Mustafa Kamal told Prothom Alo that no death was desirable. He said deaths had increased because the prison inmates had grown. He added that prison hospitals were facing shortages of physicians, nurses and ambulances.

Physicians working on a temporary basis also do not stay at prison hospitals for more than two hours. When vehicles have to be hired to take sick prisoners to outside hospitals, delays often occur.

Giving an example, Mustafa Kamal said that when a seriously ill prisoner needs to be taken from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the journey takes at least three hours because of traffic congestion. In such circumstances, prisoners sometimes die on the way.

Sick prisoners are transferred to Dhaka from various prisons across the country for treatment. Sending them from Dhaka Central Jail to specialised hospitals in the capital takes additional time. Had immediate treatment been available at prison hospitals, some prisoners might have survived, he said.

Normally, the country’s prisons hold between 80,000 and 82,000 prisoners. As of yesterday, the number had reached 106,000. The official capacity of the prisons is 45,186.