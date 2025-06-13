Tarique Rahman presents books, pen to chief adviser
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman presented two books and a pen to visiting chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus today, Friday.
Chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam posted the photos of the pen and two books titled "No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference" and "NATURE MATTERS" on his verified Facebook account.
Tarique Rahman met professor Yunus at a hotel in London and their meeting was held in a very cordial atmosphere, said a joint statement from the chief adviser and the BNP acting chairman.