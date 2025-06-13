Bangladesh

Muhammad Yunus-Tarique Rahman meeting ends, media briefed

A meeting has begun between interim government chief advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.courtesy of the chief adviser's press wing

A meeting begun between interim government chief advisor professor Muhammad Yunus and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has ended.

Representatives from both sides held a joint press conference after the meeting.

Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam, national security adviser Khalilur Rahman, and BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury attended the briefing at 4:00 pm Dhaka time.

The meeting was held at London’s Dorchester Hotel today at 9:00 am local time (2:00 pm Bangladesh time), and ended at 10:30 am (3:30 pm Bangladesh time). Tarique Rahman departed the Dorchester Hotel after the meeting.

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam stated that the two held a private meeting.

