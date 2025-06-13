Muhammad Yunus-Tarique Rahman meeting begins

Two other key issues may also be raised in the meeting. One is the removal of controversial figures from the advisory panel of the interim government. BNP’s top leadership believes that to uphold neutrality, the three advisors previously objected to by the party should be excluded.

The second issue concerns distancing the government and administration from individuals who benefited under the previous authoritarian Awami League government. BNP believes such individuals must be removed to ensure a truly neutral and trustworthy electoral environment.

In addition, the long-discussed issue of political and structural reform may surface in the meeting. However, Tarique Rahman is not expected to bring it up unless raised by the chief advisor. In such a case, the BNP standing committee has authorised the acting chairman to take a position on behalf of the party.

Although it is unclear what specific topics will dominate from the government’s side, leaders of the National Citizens Party (NCP)—the youth group that led the July uprising—believe the focus will likely be on deep structural reforms and accountability for the indiscriminate killings during the July movement.

With high-stakes discussions on elections, reforms, and transitional justice potentially on the table, the meeting between Professor Muhammad Yunus and Tarique Rahman has generated significant interest across the political spectrum.