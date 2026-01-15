Regional mathematics festival begins Friday
Under the slogan “Gonit shikho, swapno dekho”, the second phase of the Dutch-Bangla Bank–Prothom Alo ‘Mathematics Festival 2026’, will begin on Friday.
This year, the regional mathematics festivals will be organised in 12 cities across the country.
The regions are Dhaka, Chattogram, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Barishal, Khulna, Dinajpur, Sirajganj, Cumilla and Kushtia.
According to the organisers, the regional mathematics festivals will be held simultaneously in Khulna and Sirajganj on Friday.
On Saturday, the festivals will take place in Chattogram and Cumilla. Information regarding the remaining regions can be found on the Bangladesh Mathematical Olympiad website.