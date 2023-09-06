Illegal trade of duty-free Indian liquor in Gulshan, Banani

According to the DNC, several cross-border rings are illegally bringing liquor from India and supplying it to clients in Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara, and some other elite neighbourhoods of Dhaka. They are bypassing the duty collection mechanism, forcing the country to lose a significant amount of revenue.

DNC officials specifically claim that some unscrupulous Indian citizens are bringing the liquor from India.

Rashedujjaman, Deputy Director of DNC (Dhaka North), said they have already identified the ring that distributes liquor in the Gulshan and Banani areas after bringing it from India with the help of Indian citizens.

He further said they are trying to arrest a Bangladeshi citizen whom they have marked as the kingpin.