Hasina, Joy, Putul convicted for corruption in plot allotment; how many years each

Prison sentences have been passed down to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and her daughter Saima Wazed Putul in three separate corruption cases concerning corruption in plot allocations by the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakhya (RAJUK) in Dhaka’s Purbachal New Town Project.

In three separate cases, Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to seven years in each, totalling 21 years in prison.

In one case, Sajeeb Wazed Joy has been sentenced to five years in prison, along with a fine of Tk 100,000.

In another case, Saima Wazed Putul has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.