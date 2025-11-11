Bus torched at midnight in Mymensingh, 1 killed
Miscreants set fire to a parked bus in Fulbaria upazila of Mymensingh early Tuesday, killing a man who was sleeping inside. The incident occurred around 3:15 am.
According to police, the bus of Alam Asia Paribahan was parked in front of a filling station in the Bhalukjan area of the upazila.
A man named Julhas Mia, 40, a resident of Bhalukjan village, was sleeping inside the vehicle at the time of the attack.
Fulbaria police station officer-in-charge (OC) Rokonuzzaman said, “CCTV footage shows that three masked individuals set the bus on fire within just three seconds before fleeing the scene. The man inside, Julhas, was burned to death. We believe he was the bus driver. An investigation is underway to identify those involved.”