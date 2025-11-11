Bangladesh

Bus torched at midnight in Mymensingh, 1 killed

Staff Correspondent
Mymensingh
Miscreants set fire to a bus in the Bhalukjan area of Fulbaria upazila on Monday night. The photo was taken on Tuesday morning.Prothom Alo

Miscreants set fire to a parked bus in Fulbaria upazila of Mymensingh early Tuesday, killing a man who was sleeping inside. The incident occurred around 3:15 am.

According to police, the bus of Alam Asia Paribahan was parked in front of a filling station in the Bhalukjan area of the upazila.

A man named Julhas Mia, 40, a resident of Bhalukjan village, was sleeping inside the vehicle at the time of the attack.

Also Read

Cocktail explosions in Mirpur, bus set on fire in Dhanmondi

Fulbaria police station officer-in-charge (OC) Rokonuzzaman said, “CCTV footage shows that three masked individuals set the bus on fire within just three seconds before fleeing the scene. The man inside, Julhas, was burned to death. We believe he was the bus driver. An investigation is underway to identify those involved.”

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh