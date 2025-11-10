Cocktail explosions in Mirpur, bus set on fire in Dhanmondi

Three crude bombs (locally known as cocktails) were detonated in front of Shah Ali Market in the capital’s Mirpur area, while a private university bus was set on fire in front of Labaid Hospital in Dhanmondi on Monday.

Police said the explosions took place around 6:30 pm today near the Mirpur-10 roundabout, in front of the Shah Ali Market. Another cocktail explosion was reported on Khilgaon flyover around the same time.

According to police, three explosions occurred in quick succession. The identities of those responsible have not yet been confirmed.