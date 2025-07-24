Mechanical fault detected on Dubai-Chattogram flight
A mechanical fault was detected on Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-148, which arrived from Dubai.
The aircraft landed at Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport at 7:15 am today, Thursday, carrying 287 passengers.
It departed for Dhaka at 8:37 am but failed to reach its destination.
According to a press release from the airport authority, the flight returned due to the mechanical issue and landed again in Chattogram at 8:58 am.
The aircraft is currently stationed at Bay no. 8 of the airport.
Shah Amanat International Airport’s Public Relations Officer, Engineer Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, told Prothom Alo at 10:00 am that repair work is underway. All passengers are safe.