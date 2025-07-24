Bangladesh

Mechanical fault detected on Dubai-Chattogram flight

Staff Correspondent
Chattogram
A mechanical fault was detected on Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-148, which arrived from Dubai.

The aircraft landed at Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport at 7:15 am today, Thursday, carrying 287 passengers.

It departed for Dhaka at 8:37 am but failed to reach its destination.

According to a press release from the airport authority, the flight returned due to the mechanical issue and landed again in Chattogram at 8:58 am.

The aircraft is currently stationed at Bay no. 8 of the airport.

Shah Amanat International Airport’s Public Relations Officer, Engineer Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, told Prothom Alo at 10:00 am that repair work is underway. All passengers are safe.

