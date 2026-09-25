Trump posts about Bangladesh’s Boeing aircraft purchase, what he has to say
US President Donald Trump has posted on his social media platform Truth Social, which he owns, about Bangladesh and Turkey purchasing aircraft from US company Boeing.
Trump made the post from his verified account yesterday, Thursday (24 September).
Bangladesh has signed an agreement to purchase 11 new aircraft from Boeing. Mahdi Amin, an adviser to the prime minister, disclosed the information at a press conference held in the lobby of the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York, US, on Tuesday evening local time.
Meanwhile, Boeing announced on Wednesday that Turkish Airlines, Turkey’s national flag carrier, had purchased 100 aircraft and secured options to purchase 50 more.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the two aircraft sales as a “big day” for Boeing and the US manufacturing sector.
In his post, Trump said, “BIG DAY FOR BOEING AND AMERICAN MANUFACTURING! Today, Türkiye and Bangladesh announced purchases totaling 111 Boeing Airplanes—with options for 50 more—following support from Howard Lutnick and the Department of Commerce. TENS of BILLIONS of Dollars in Sales, and huge U.S. Exports, supporting tens of thousands of American Jobs across our Country. The Market is recognizing what Boeing and I have known all along: When you BUILD IN AMERICA, EXPORT FROM AMERICA, and SUPPORT AMERICAN WORKERS, you make your Company stronger. Congratulations to Boeing, and its incredible workforce! President DONALD J. TRUMP”