PM Hasina seeks Chinese cooperation for Bangladesh’s southern region’s development

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday sought Chinese cooperation for Bangladesh’s southern region’s development as its ambassador in Dhaka Yao Wen called on her at her official residence, Ganabhaban.

“Direct road communication was already established with the country’s southern region through Padma Bridge. I want China to help Bangladesh for its southern region’s further development,” PM’s speech writer Md Nazrul Islam quoted her as saying in a media briefing after the meeting.

According to Islam, Sheikh Hasina told the Chinese envoy that the southern region of the country was neglected for so long as except Awami League (AL), no government took effective steps for the development of this area.