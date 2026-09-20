MP Gazi Nazrul submits bail bond in court in attempted murder case filed by second wife’s uncle

Gazi Nazrul Islam, the member of parliament for the Satkhira-4 constituency, has submitted his bail bond to a Dhaka court after securing bail from the High Court in an attempted murder case filed by his second wife’s uncle.

He submitted the bail bond today, Sunday, upon appearing before the court of Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Awlad Hossain Muhammad Zonaid.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Saiful Islam of the DMP Prosecution Department confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. He stated that Gazi Nazrul Islam was granted eight weeks’ bail by the High Court in this case on 10 August. He submitted the bail bond today.