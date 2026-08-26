BSTI orders withdrawal of 10 products, including Bombay Sweets spices and Baghabari ghee, from the market

The laboratory testing revealed that ten products, including Bombay Sweets' spices and Baghabari Ghee, failed to meet the standards set by the Bangladesh Standards (Standard).

As a result, they have been ordered to be withdrawn from the market.

The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI), which is the organisation responsible for the development and control of product standards, issued this directive.

Furthermore, a show-cause notice has been issued asking why the licences granted by BSTI for these products should not be canceled.

BSTI has also advised consumers to refrain from purchasing these products, which have been proven to be of substandard quality in the tests.