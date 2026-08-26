BSTI orders withdrawal of 10 products, including Bombay Sweets spices and Baghabari ghee, from the market
The laboratory testing revealed that ten products, including Bombay Sweets' spices and Baghabari Ghee, failed to meet the standards set by the Bangladesh Standards (Standard).
As a result, they have been ordered to be withdrawn from the market.
The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI), which is the organisation responsible for the development and control of product standards, issued this directive.
Furthermore, a show-cause notice has been issued asking why the licences granted by BSTI for these products should not be canceled.
BSTI has also advised consumers to refrain from purchasing these products, which have been proven to be of substandard quality in the tests.
This information was announced in a notification from BSTI on Wednesday.
According to the notification, BSTI, as part of its regular monitoring, recently collected products from various companies and tested them in its own state-of-the-art laboratory, which meets international standards.
Maintaining the quality of products according to national standards is the legal and ethical responsibility of every licensed company. If a company fails to fulfill this responsibility, BSTI is committed to taking necessary legal actions.Kazi Imdadul Haque, BSTI Director General
Several products were found to meet the standards; however, the quality of some brands of ghee, butter oil, and spices was found to be substandard.
The laboratory tests revealed that Baghabari's "Ghee" does not contain "ghee" (milk fat); it is being marketed as ghee despite being made with palm olein and vanaspati. Additionally, Bombay Sweets' spices were found to be substandard in various parameters compared to Bangladesh standards (BDS).
Among the companies producing ghee and butter oil of lower quality than Bangladesh standards are the Baghabari Premium Ghee Company's ''Baghabari'' brand ghee, Kishoreganj Food Products ''Arun Baghabari'' brand ghee, Messrs. Mamun Food Product's ''New Radhuni'' brand ghee, Messrs. Mamun Food Product's ''City'' brand ghee, and Elders Food Products and Packaging Industries' ''Elders'' brand butter oil.
The results of the BSTI laboratory tests show that the curry powder, duck meat spice, tehari spice, kalo bhuna spice, beef spice, and fish spice produced by Bombay Sweets and Co. Ltd. failed to meet the standards.
Among the companies producing ghee and butter oil of lower quality than Bangladesh standards are the Baghabari Premium Ghee Company's ''Baghabari'' brand ghee, Kishoreganj Food Products ''Arun Baghabari'' brand ghee, Messrs. Mamun Food Product's ''New Radhuni'' brand ghee, Messrs.
Mamun Food Product's ''City'' brand ghee, and Elders Food Products and Packaging Industries' ''Elders'' brand butter oil.
BSTI Director General (Secretary) Kazi Imdadul Haque stated that maintaining the quality of products according to national standards is the legal and ethical responsibility of every licensed company. If a company fails to fulfill this responsibility, BSTI is committed to taking necessary legal actions. In addition to certifying product standards, BSTI maintains strict surveillance to prevent counterfeit and adulterated goods.
Prior to purchasing, the BSTI Director General advises consumers to verify the BSTI mark, licence number, manufacturing date, expiration date, product ingredients, and other essential information.
He also requests that any complaints regarding product quality, adulteration, fraud, or misuse of the BSTI mark be reported to the phone number 16119 or via email at dg@bsti. gov. bd.