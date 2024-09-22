Two committees formed to withdraw politically motivated cases

The government has formed two separate committees at ministry and district level aimed at withdrawing politically motivated cases filed for harassment, asking all concerned to submit applications with FIRs and charge sheets if required within 31 December 2024.

A gazette notification was issued on Sunday signed by Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division of the Home Ministry D. Mohammad Abdul Momen.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser will head the six-member ministry level committee while district magistrate will lead four-member district level committee.

Members of the ministry level committee are: home ministry’s public security division senior secretary, additional secretary (law and order) and joint secretary (law), representative from law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry (not below the rank of joint secretary).