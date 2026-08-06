416 killed in road accidents in July, most crashes occurred in the morning

A total of 458 road accidents occurred across Bangladesh in July, leaving 416 people dead and another 629 injured. Among those killed were 57 women and 48 children.

Motorcycle crashes accounted for the highest number of deaths, making up more than one-third of the total fatalities. Pedestrians and passengers of three-wheelers also accounted for a significant number of deaths. In terms of timing, the highest number of accidents occurred in the morning.

The Road Safety Foundation disclosed the figures in a statement sent to the media on Thursday. The report was prepared based on information from nine national dailies, 17 national and regional online portals, various electronic media outlets and the organisation’s own data.

According to the report, 138 people were killed in motorcycle accidents in July. Motorcycle riders and passengers accounted for the largest share of the fatalities.

Another 94 people were killed in three-wheeler accidents. Passengers of locally manufactured vehicles, buses, trucks, covered vans and pickup trucks were also among those killed.