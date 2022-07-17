Almost 3,500 families marooned in Satkhira

Locals said the 200 feet embankment, built for the protection of coastal areas collapsed due to high tide on 14 July, causing immense suffering to thousands of people of nearly 3,500 families.
Locals feared that the new areas of the upazila will be flooded if the damaged embankment is not renovated very soon.
However, the Water Development Board in collaboration with locals has already started piling work on the embankment.
Mohammad Humayun Kabir, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Satkhira, Shyamnagar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Ataul Hoque Dolan, Executive Engineer of Water Development Board Abul Khayer, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Akter Hossain and Burigoyalini Union Parishad Chairman Nazrul Islam among others visited the affected areas.
Food assistance will be provided to the affected families on an emergency basis along with mineral water, said DC Humayun Kabir.
Measures will be taken to renovate the damaged embankment soon so that people of the areas can get permanent solutions, he added.