Almost 3,500 families marooned in Satkhira

Some 3,500 families of ten villages in Shyamnagar upazila have been flooded following the breakdown of a portion of the Kholpetua river dam due to the current of tidewater, UNB reports.

The affected people especially women and children have been suffering from an acute crisis of food, drinking water and sanitation.

Moreover, a thousand acres of fish enclosures and crops were washed away due to the tidewater resulting in a huge loss of farmers.