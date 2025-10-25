Community clinics in dire state as snakes slither in, tidal waters rise

Community clinics are now in a state of neglect and disrepair. The roofs and walls of some are crumbling. Some have no access roads. Others are flooded by tidal water. The reality is that people are not receiving proper services from community clinics.

A Prothom Alo investigation has revealed this picture of community clinics across the country. Journalists found that glucometers are out of order in most community clinics. Some clinics have no healthcare workers. People in at least one area complained that they have to buy medicine for money from community clinics.

Prothom Alo correspondents visited 32 clinics in eight districts across eight divisions of the country during the last two weeks of August. They found that many clinics have no access roads, some are submerged during the monsoon, some are broken and dilapidated, a few have unusable toilets, and almost all have idle glucometer devices. There is a shortage of staff, and allegations of medicine sales persist. In fact, rural people are not getting the expected services from community clinics.

The eight districts are Panchagarh, Jhalakathi, Bagerhat, Manikganj, Mymensingh, Noakhali, Sunamganj, and Naogaon. In addition, the condition of community clinics in some other districts, including Khulna, was learned through phone conversations.