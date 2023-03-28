‘Coordinated efforts needed for sustainable energy management’

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said coordinated efforts are needed to ensure a sustainable energy management, BSS reports.

“It is important to coordinate among researchers, academics and professionals. Success will come if planning and activities are carried out by estimating future demand of energy,” he said.

Narsul Hamid addressed as the chief guest at a MoU signing ceremony on Fuel Research and Capacity Building between Hydrocarbon Unit of BUET and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology at Institute of Energy and Sustainable Development (IESD) at BUET here in city.