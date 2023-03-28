‘Coordinated efforts needed for sustainable energy management’

“Pricing is one of our challenges in the global context. The use of technology must be increased to make future decisions. We have to find a solution considering our situation,” he said.
Hydrocarbon unit, as a technical agency of the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources, will determine and update reserves and potential sources of oil and gas.
The unit will also update and increase energy database; advise on Production Sharing Agreements and Joint Venture Agreements; Monitoring and analysis of domestic and regional energy markets; Planning and review of oil and gas exploration, development and production; Recommends reforms in energy sector.
The state minister also said that this agreement of BUET with Hydrocarbon Unit will further expand research field.
With BUET Vice-Chancellor Professor Satya Prasad Majumdar in the chair, it was addressed, among others, Energy and Mineral Resources Division Secretary Dr Md Khairuzzaman Majumder, BUET Pro-VC Professor Abdul Jabbar Khan, Energy and Sustainability Research Institute Director Professor Farsim Mannan Mohammadi and Director General of Hydrocarbon Unit Miss Tahmina Yasmin spoke.