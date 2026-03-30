Travel ban imposed on Asif Mahmud's former APS

A court has imposed a travel ban on Md. Moazzem Hossain, former Assistant Private Secretary (APS) to former Local Government and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan.

An investigation is underway into allegations of corruption involving hundreds of millions against him.

The order was issued today, Monday, by Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Sabbir Fayez following an application by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Bench assistant of the concerned court, Md Riaz Hossain, confirmed the matter.