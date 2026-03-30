Travel ban imposed on Asif Mahmud's former APS
A court has imposed a travel ban on Md. Moazzem Hossain, former Assistant Private Secretary (APS) to former Local Government and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan.
An investigation is underway into allegations of corruption involving hundreds of millions against him.
The order was issued today, Monday, by Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Sabbir Fayez following an application by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Bench assistant of the concerned court, Md Riaz Hossain, confirmed the matter.
Sub inspector Md Abdul Hannan of the CID filed the application seeking the travel restriction.
According to the application, Moazzem Hossain is accused of amassing hundreds of crores of taka through exerting his influence, tender manipulation and extortion while in office. It is alleged that he laundered this money to various countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Canada and the United States, through illegal means. An investigation into money laundering allegations against him is ongoing.
The application states that the accused may leave the country at any time; therefore, it is necessary to bar his foreign travel until the investigation is completed.