No political case filed against BNP men: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said there are no political cases filed against opposition BNP leaders and activists.

“The cases against them (BNP) are related to different crimes. They committed offenses. So, legal action is being taken against them,” she said.

She made these remarks while addressing an event arranged in Ganabhaban to exchange views with the central committee members of Bangladesh Krishak League on the occasion of its 52th founding anniversary.

She said the cases should be disposed of quickly to ensure punishment for these crimes.

The PM said the cases were filed for commitment of crimes like arson violence, killing people, corruption, arms smuggling and grenade attacks.

Noting that BNP unleashed arson violence in 2013 and 2014 in a bid to resist the 2014 general election, she said they burnt 3800 cars, buses, launches and trains.