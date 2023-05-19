Govt emphasises private sector, innovations for power sector modernisation

State minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Thursday said the government emphasised innovative initiatives for modernisation of the power sector, BSS reports.

“Special initiatives have been taken to promote renewable energy. Approval and acquisition of 2000 MW of power generation from renewable sources by 2024 is underway,” he said.

Nasrul Hamid made the remarks while addressing a closing ceremony as the chief guest of the workshop titled “Systematic identification and access to land for renewable energy in Bangladesh” at Intercontinental Hotel in the city.