Govt emphasises private sector, innovations for power sector modernisation

State minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Thursday said the government emphasised innovative initiatives for modernisation of the power sector, BSS reports.
“Special initiatives have been taken to promote renewable energy. Approval and acquisition of 2000 MW of power generation from renewable sources by 2024 is underway,” he said.
Nasrul Hamid made the remarks while addressing a closing ceremony as the chief guest of the workshop titled “Systematic identification and access to land for renewable energy in Bangladesh” at Intercontinental Hotel in the city.
He said financing is an important issue in the expansion of renewable energy, adding, “Financing is also associated with low-cost financing.
The government is encouraging expansion of renewable energy by keeping land for agriculture. Net metering programme for Rooftop Solar has been strengthened.”
Nasrul Hamid sought cooperation of the concerned parties to use of unused non-agricultural land.
A pre-feasibility study on increasing investment in renewable energy and land acquisition was carried out in collaboration with the World Bank, he said.
The state minister, however, said the verification report recommends a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Lands.
The pre-feasibility report identified six sites from which 6306.38 MW of electricity can be generated from renewable sources, he added.
With additional secretary of Power Division Md Nurul Alam in the chair, the function was addressed, among others, by Sustainable Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA) Chairman Munira Sultana and Chairman of Bangladesh Power Development Board Md Mahbubur Rahman.