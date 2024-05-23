I’m held in a tight spot: Dr Yunus

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus expressed deep frustration over his ongoing legal battles, saying that he is being held in a tight spot and prevented from executing his plans in his later years.

He came up with the expression while speaking to journalists after appearing at the labour appellate tribunal of Dhaka on Thursday.

He lamented the situation, saying, “I am being restricted from what I planned to do in my last age. I am being held in a tight spot, which is a loss for the countrymen.”