Declaration of independence not being dropped, what’s in July Charter

There have been some changes to the July National Charter 2025, following objections from four left-leaning parties, including Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB). As a result, the Declaration of Independence will not be removed from the Constitution.

The National Consensus Commission finalised the July Charter based on discussions with political parties over the past eight months. On 14 October, the Commission sent copies of the draft charter to the political parties.

The draft had stated that Article 150(2) of the Constitution, which contains the transitional and temporary provisions, would be repealed, and the Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh Schedules associated with it would be excluded from the Constitution.

Nine parties had disagreed with this decision.