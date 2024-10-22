Govt decides to limit tourists in St. Martin's Island for four months
The government has decided to limit tourists in Saint Martin's Island in Cox's Bazar during the peak season aiming to protect the country's lone coral island from environmental pollution caused by growing tourists.
"The council of advisers decided that tourism in Saint Martin's Island would be made limited. Basically, tourism would be limited in four months - November, December, January and February," chief adviser's deputy press secretary Apurba Jahangir told a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday evening.
He said tourists will be allowed to visit Saint Martin's Island in November but they could not stay in the island during night time.
In December and January, Apurba said 2,000 tourists could visit the island daily and they would be allowed to stay at night.
He said tourists will be totally restricted in February as the authorities will clean up the island at that time. In the rest of the year, tourists can go to the island, he added.
Claiming that the government has taken the decision to limit tourists in the coral island aiming to protect its environment and biodiversity since only 41 per cent of coral remains in the island now.
The deputy press secretary said the Saint Martin Island is in vulnerable state now and if the corals of this island are not maintained, it may be destroyed due to excessive pressure of tourists.
He said the government has also banned the single-use plastic in the Saint Martin to protect its environment. The government has taken these decisions on environmental concerns, he added.