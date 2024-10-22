Govt decides to limit tourists in St. Martin's Island for four months

The government has decided to limit tourists in Saint Martin's Island in Cox's Bazar during the peak season aiming to protect the country's lone coral island from environmental pollution caused by growing tourists.

"The council of advisers decided that tourism in Saint Martin's Island would be made limited. Basically, tourism would be limited in four months - November, December, January and February," chief adviser's deputy press secretary Apurba Jahangir told a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday evening.

He said tourists will be allowed to visit Saint Martin's Island in November but they could not stay in the island during night time.

In December and January, Apurba said 2,000 tourists could visit the island daily and they would be allowed to stay at night.