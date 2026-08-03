Houses, cars, and farms financed with ransom money

Satbaria market, located in Kalia upazila, is about 25 kilometers from Narail district town. The market is bisected by the Taki canal. By the side of this canal stands a luxurious two-story house. It stands out among the ordinary houses around it.

This house belongs to Alauddin Sheikh who is a member of a human trafficking ring.

According to Prothom Alo's investigation, Alauddin Sheikh and his gang used to take people to Libya on the pretext of sending them to Italy and hold them hostage.

The gang would then send videos of the victims being tortured to their family members to extort hundreds of thousands of taka in ransom. The proceeds enabled its members to amass substantial wealth, including houses, cars, and farms. Another member of the gang, Awal Farazi, also lives in Satbaria village, where he has built a striking two-storey house.

On 13 April, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed a case against 34 people, including Alauddin Sheikh and Awal Farazi. The CID's investigation revealed that this organised gang, luring victims with promises of taking to Italy, had transacted over Tk 37. 6 billion in various bank accounts over a five-year period through hostage and ransom operations in Libya. Members of this gang are spread across 11 districts in the country.