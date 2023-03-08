Siddique Bazar blast: Two more bodies recovered from debris

The building suffered a massive blast around 4:45 pm on Tuesday, leaving 18 dead and more than a hundred injured.
Immediately after the explosion, the firefighters rushed to the spot and started a rescue drive. They are now pumping out the water accumulated in the basement of the damaged building.
According to the fire service, the blast developed cracks in the water and septic tanks of the seven-storey building and the water accumulated in the basement.
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said the authorities have been conducting tests to know the actual reason behind the blast in the capital’s Siddique Bazar area. They would be able to reach a decision once the tests are done.
The firefighters are carrying out rescue drives with utmost caution while the police, army and other forces are collaborating, he added.