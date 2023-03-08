Siddique Bazar blast: Two more bodies recovered from debris

Firefighters have recovered two more bodies from the blast site in Siddique Bazar area of Dhaka, taking the death tally to 20.

Aktaruzzaman, assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said they recovered the bodies from the debris after tracing them with the help of the Rapid Action Battalion’s (RAB) dog squad.

Later, the bodies were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, he said, adding one of them is identified as Mominuddin Suman.