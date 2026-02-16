Islamic parties win highest number of seats in three decades

In the elections held since the restoration of parliamentary democracy in the country in 1991, Islamic parties have won the highest number of seats in this year’s poll.

Alongside seats, their share of the vote has also increased. Against this backdrop, discussions have begun in various quarters over whether Islamic forces are on the rise in the country’s electoral politics.

These Islamic parties entered the electoral contest as part of an alliance led by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

According to data from the Election Commission (EC), 11 Islamic parties took part in this election. Altogether they fielded 607 candidates. Among them, Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Jamaat-e-Islami nominated the highest number of candidates. In total, more than 2,000 candidates contested in 299 constituencies in this election.

Analysis of the results of the 13th National Parliament election shows that Islamic parties collectively secured 72 seats. Of these, Jamaat-e-Islami alone won 68 seats. The party fielded its own candidates in 224 constituencies. Two electoral allies of Jamaat — Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis and Khelafat Majlis — won two seats and one seat respectively.

For the first time, the party led by the Charmonai Pir, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, won a seat. It had fielded candidates in the highest number of constituencies among Islamic parties, 258. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh contested five seats in alliance with the BNP but failed to win any.