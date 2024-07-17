‘Most of the attackers were outsiders, 20-30 female students injured’

Several female students alleged to Prothom Alo that when they were running towards the ‘VC square’ after being chased by the BCL leaders and activists, they found a double-decker bus of the university stationed in the square. More than 50 students got on that bus. Despite this, the BCL men brought from outside did not spare them. They forced them to get down from the bus and started beating them.

Some of the terrified students ran towards the Central Shaheed Minar through Fuller Road leaving their shoes, bags and umbrellas while some went towards Palashi and some towards Nilkhet. Some of the students sustained head injuries in this incident.

Tanjila Tasnim, a student of the mass communication and journalism department at Dhaka University, was attacked by BCL leaders and activists in the VC square.