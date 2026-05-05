A positive initiative, yet concerns over food quality

At Bowapur Government Primary School in Narsingdi town, there are a total of 339 students.

On Thursday at 9:00 am, it was observed that 240 present students were each given one boiled egg and a packet containing two pieces of bread.

The students reported that they receive food every day and have no complaints regarding it.

The head teacher, Aparna Rani Devi stated, "I have heard that the quality of food has deteriorated in some other schools, but in this school it has not deteriorated so far."

Although there are no complaints at this school in Narsingdi, a different picture has emerged at Sanker Bati Government Primary School in Chapainawabganj sadar upazila.

On 22 April, several students fell ill after consuming the bread provided under the feeding programme.