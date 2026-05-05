Mid-day meal at schools
A positive initiative, yet concerns over food quality
At Bowapur Government Primary School in Narsingdi town, there are a total of 339 students.
On Thursday at 9:00 am, it was observed that 240 present students were each given one boiled egg and a packet containing two pieces of bread.
The students reported that they receive food every day and have no complaints regarding it.
The head teacher, Aparna Rani Devi stated, "I have heard that the quality of food has deteriorated in some other schools, but in this school it has not deteriorated so far."
Although there are no complaints at this school in Narsingdi, a different picture has emerged at Sanker Bati Government Primary School in Chapainawabganj sadar upazila.
On 22 April, several students fell ill after consuming the bread provided under the feeding programme.
A case has been filed against the company responsible for preparing the bread. On the day of the incident, the supplier was fined Tk 40,000 by the executive magistrate and upazila nirbahi officer through a mobile court.
Additionally, on 26 April at Shahid Salah Uddin Government Primary School in Faridpur sadar upazila, unripe bananas unfit for consumption were distributed among students.
Following this incident, the district primary education office temporarily suspended an assistant teacher of the school.
Reports have also emerged from several other areas under the school feeding programme, known as the “Mid-day meal” initiative in government primary schools, where rotten or unripe bananas, low-quality bread, and rotten boiled eggs have been distributed.
Recognising that malnutrition and hunger are major barriers to primary education, the government launched the school feeding programme, widely known as the “Mid-day meal”, in September last year.
Under this initiative, nearly 3 million (30 lakh) students in 19,419 schools across 150 upazilas are provided with food.
The programme aims to increase student attendance, reduce dropout rates, and help students maintain concentration in the classroom.
The food menu includes bread, boiled eggs, bananas, UHT milk, and fortified biscuits (nutrient-enriched).
Previously, government primary schools provided biscuit-based snacks, but the programme was discontinued after the project period ended. Later, discussions were held about introducing hot meals (khichuri), but the food type was eventually revised.
Mohammad Harun Or Rashid, director of the Primary School Feeding Programme, told Prothom Alo, "Complaints regarding food quality are being thoroughly investigated. Suppliers are issued show-cause notices and warned immediately upon receiving complaints. Schools have been instructed to return and refuse any substandard food without delay. To strengthen monitoring, upazila primary education officers are being brought to Dhaka for necessary training."
The food menu includes bread, boiled eggs, bananas, UHT milk, and fortified biscuits (nutrient-enriched). Previously, government primary schools provided biscuit-based snacks, but the programme was discontinued after the project period ended.
Food items and costs
Food is currently distributed six days a week, from Saturday to Thursday. According to the set schedule, bread and boiled eggs are provided on Saturday, Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
On Monday, bread and UHT milk are given, while on Tuesday, fortified biscuits and bananas are distributed. UHT (Ultra High Temperature) is a method of milk preservation, allowing the milk to be consumed directly from the packet.
According to relevant sources, the current market rates are estimated at Tk 14 per egg, Tk 10 per banana, Tk 25 for bread, Tk 29 for milk and Tk 19 for biscuits. Food is supplied through institutions selected via tender.
Five companies supply milk, two supply biscuits, and 12 companies provide packages of bread, eggs and bananas.
Allegations have arisen regarding irregularities in supply through local agents, including the procurement of low-quality products at cheaper prices, preparing food in advance, and deficiencies in transportation, all of which contribute to the deterioration of food quality.
Complaints regarding quality
Allegations have emerged that problems are occurring at the distribution stage of bread, bananas and eggs.
These food items are procured locally and supplied through contracting companies, which complete the process via agents. This system is creating opportunities for irregularities.
Allegations have emerged that although government allocations are higher, in some cases bread is purchased at only Tk 14–15. Eggs are often boiled too far in advance, while bananas are sometimes unripe or rotten.
In March, under the school feeding programme in Anwara, Chattogram, rotten and unripe bananas were delivered to various schools. As a result, most schools in the upazila returned the bananas.
When images and videos of the spoiled bananas spread on social media, criticism intensified. Consequently, although most schools received biscuits, students did not receive bananas on that day.
However, the contracting company claimed that the problem occurred in only 8–10 schools.
On 8 April in Madaripur sadar upazila, several students from six government primary schools fell ill after consuming the food. 17 students were quickly taken to the 250-bed Madaripur District Hospital.
Following the incident, the district administrator formed a five-member investigation committee.
Last month, during a visit to Narsingdi, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj expressed dissatisfaction over the quality of food.
Several officials of the directorate believe that the current system carries inherent risks. They suggest that involving teachers and guardians and strengthening monitoring at the local level would make quality control easier.
In addition, authorities are considering changes to bread, bananas, and eggs in response to complaints.
Increase in student attendance
On Thursday, a visit to Bharaura Tea Garden Government Primary School in Sreemangal upazila of Moulvibazar revealed that only bread was distributed that day.
The head teacher, Zaheda Sharmin, told Prothom Alo, "The quality of the food provided is generally acceptable. However, we are not receiving food according to the government-prescribed routine. Although biscuits with milk, bread with eggs, and bun bread with bananas are supposed to be provided, we are now receiving ‘single items’."
Students reported that all items were provided initially, but now the quantity has decreased. In particular, they find it difficult to manage on days when only bread is distributed.
At Madhupur Nayapara Government Primary School in Birampur upazila of Dinajpur, it was observed at around 9:45 am on Thursday that boiled eggs had been supplied by the contractor, while 55 allocated breads had been delivered to the school the previous afternoon, according to the head teacher.
The school’s head teacher, Shelina Begum Sarkar, said, "Since the introduction of the mid-day meal, student attendance has increased this year compared to last year."
Plans for expansion
The programme is currently being implemented in 150 upazilas, with an estimated three-year cost of Tk 54.52 billion (5452 crore). Of this, Tk 10.92 billion (1092 crore) has been allocated for the current fiscal year.
There are plans to expand the programme to an additional 348 upazilas from the next fiscal year, bringing the total estimated cost to approximately Tk 120 billion (1200 crore).
Complaints regarding food quality are being thoroughly investigated. Suppliers are issued show-cause notices and warned immediately upon receiving complaints. Schools have been instructed to return and refuse any substandard food without delay. To strengthen monitoring, upazila primary education officers are being brought to Dhaka for necessary training.Mohammad Harun Or Rashid, director of the Primary School Feeding Programme
Bangladesh has more than 118,000 primary schools, both government and non-government. Of these, 65,567 are government schools.
The total number of students exceeds 20.1 million (2.01 crore), including over 10.6 million (1.06 crore) in government schools. In 2024, the dropout rate rose to 16.25 per cent, compared to 13.15 per cent in 2023.
A timely initiative
Rasheda K Choudhury, former adviser to the caretaker government on Primary and Mass Education, told Prothom Alo, "The mid-day meal in schools is a highly necessary and timely initiative. It not only increases attendance but can also contribute to improving learning outcomes."
She commended the government for this initiative. However, she emphasised that there must be no compromise on food quality.
Since food items are procured locally, the government must ensure that the process does not fall under the control of any syndicate.
She also suggested involving mothers in monitoring and expressed the view that the programme should be expanded nationwide.
[Information for this report was provided by Prothom Alo correspondents in Narsingdi, Sreemangal (Moulvibazar), and Birampur (Dinajpur).]