Protesters in front of library, BCL staying nearby

As part of the prior declaration of 'Bangla Blockade' protesting students are gathering in front of Dhaka University central library demanding quota reforms.

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League have been gathering in front of Modhur Canteen which is close to the library.

Meanwhile, a large number of law enforcers have been seen on alert at Shahbagh intersection where the protestors blocked the roads there.

Students have been launching a movement since 1 July demanding reform of the quota system in government jobs. Meanwhile, they started 'Bangla Blockade' on Sunday. They stopped the movements of vehicles taking positions at different important roads including Dhaka till evening on Sunday and Monday.

After organising a mass contact programme on Tuesday, they blocked roads and railines yesterday, Wednesday. Capital Dhaka became isolated from the rest of the country due to their programmes. Residents in the capital had to ensure intolerable sufferings as the vehicles were stuck due to blockade.