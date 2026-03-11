Bangladesh sends letter to India seeking additional fuel oil

If the war in the Middle East becomes prolonged, it may disrupt the import of fuel oil. Therefore, to ensure imports as per demand, the government is seeking new sources outside existing agreements. There has been expressed interest in importing additional fuel from India.

A formal letter regarding this was sent to the Indian government today, Wednesday. As a result, the supply of diesel may increase.

Minister of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Iqbal Hasan Mahmud confirmed to reporters at the Secretariat today the matter of requesting increased fuel oil supply from India.

He said that fuel oil is imported from India through a pipeline, and in the current emergency situation, there has been a request to increase supply through this pipeline. The decision on how much can be increased will be made by India. Once they decide, it will be clear by how much the supply has increased.