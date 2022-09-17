SSC candidates from Ghumdhum taken to Ukhiya centre by bus

A Rohingya youth, Iqbal, was killed and five others injured in shelling along the no man’s land of the Bangladesh-Myanmar border on Friday night. The incident sent a shiver through the local people. Following this the local administration shifted the SSC exam centre.

Cox’s Bazar district police, district unit Chhatra League and local union parishad organised several buses and other vehicles to reach the SSC candidates of Ghumdhum centre to Ukhiya centre.

Policemen stationed at Ukhiya police station escorted the students to the exam centre. It took 35-45 minutes to reach from Ghumdhum to Kutupalong, police said.

The law enforcement kept the 17km section from Marichya to Kutupalong of Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf road free of traffic so that the students could reach their exam centre on time. The exam, Bangla-II, started at 11:00am.

Police said they will escort the students to Ghumdhum when the exam will be completed.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Ukhiya police station officer-in-charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali said, “Police escorted the students in two buses from Ghumdhum centre to Kutupalong centre in Ukhiya. Some of the candidates went to Kutupalong by auto-rickshaw, easy-bike, motorcycle and other vehicles.”