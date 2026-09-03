‘No pressure’ behind US aircraft purchases, says Humaiun Kobir

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said Bangladesh is buying aircrafts from the United States in response to the needs of the aviation sector.

The state minister made the remarks while answering journalists’ questions at the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Asked whether Bangladesh was purchasing aircraft from the United States under pressure or as a continuation of an agreement signed by the interim government, the foreign affairs state minister said, “No, not because of any pressure.”

He said the aircraft were being purchased due to the needs of the aviation sector.

Bangladesh needs to increase the capacity of its aircraft fleet, the state minister said. Otherwise, it would not be possible to open new routes and the country would lose business, he said.