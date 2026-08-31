Bangladesh to buy more Boeing aircraft from US

Bangladesh has agreed to buy more Boeing aircraft from the United States as part of a new agreement. Sergio Gor, the US special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs and ambassador to India, announced this in a post on X on Sunday night.

Sergio Gor also said that US President Donald Trump and Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman have reached an ‘incredible deal’ this week over the purchase of Boeing aircraft. However, Sergio Gor did not mention in his post how many new aircraft Bangladesh plans to purchase from aircraft manufacturer Boeing.