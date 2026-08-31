Sergio Gor’s post
Bangladesh to buy more Boeing aircraft from US
Bangladesh has agreed to buy more Boeing aircraft from the United States as part of a new agreement. Sergio Gor, the US special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs and ambassador to India, announced this in a post on X on Sunday night.
Sergio Gor also said that US President Donald Trump and Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman have reached an ‘incredible deal’ this week over the purchase of Boeing aircraft. However, Sergio Gor did not mention in his post how many new aircraft Bangladesh plans to purchase from aircraft manufacturer Boeing.
Sergio Gor visited Bangladesh for three days from 30 July. On the final day of his visit, he met Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Before leaving Dhaka for Delhi, Sergio Gor said in an X post that they had discussed the immense potential for strengthening cooperation between the two countries and expanding their partnership.
Sergio Gor wrote in his post, “Just this week, President Trump and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh made another incredible deal, with Bangladesh committing to spend Billions of Dollars to buy more Boeing Aircraft, significantly increasing their initial order.”
As part of ongoing trade talks with the United States, Bangladesh revised its Boeing purchase plan in July 2025 to modernise and expand the fleet of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. Under the revised plan, the number of Boeing aircraft was increased from 14 to 25. In April this year, Biman signed an agreement with Boeing to purchase 14 new aircraft.
Under the agreement signed in April, Biman decided to purchase eight Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners, two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and four Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft. The market value of the 14 aircraft is approximately USD 3.7 billion, equivalent to around Tk 450 billion.
Under the agreement, the first Boeing aircraft is expected to arrive in Bangladesh by November 2031, with the remaining aircraft expected to join Biman’s fleet by October 2035.