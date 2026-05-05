Paul Kapur thanks Bangladesh for purchasing Boeing aircraft
The event was held on the rooftop of the historic building of the United States Chamber of Commerce, where he was present and spoke at the gathering.
Bangladesh has been specially thanked by Paul Kapur, the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, for purchasing aircraft from American manufacturer Boeing.
He made the remarks on Monday while attending a reception ceremony in Washington, DC, according to the press wing of the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington.
The event was held on the rooftop of the historic building of the United States Chamber of Commerce and was organised by the US–Bangladesh Business Council in honour of a visiting Bangladeshi business delegation.
He further remarked that future US–Bangladesh relations will play a significant role in shaping strategic dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region.
Recently, Biman Bangladesh Airlines finalised an agreement to purchase 14 aircraft from Boeing. The deal is valued at approximately US$3.7 billion (around Tk 45,408 crore, calculated at Tk 122.73 per US dollar).
The agreement was signed on Thursday night at a hotel in Dhaka.
Focus on trade and cooperation
Speaking at the event, Paul Kapur also highlighted the US–Bangladesh reciprocal trade agreement (ART), saying it is creating new opportunities for market access and business expansion in both countries.
He further remarked that future US–Bangladesh relations will play a significant role in shaping strategic dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region.
The programme was attended by senior diplomats including US Ambassador to Dhaka Brent T Christensen and Bangladesh’s Ambassador to the United States Tareq Md Ariful Islam.
A 25-member Bangladeshi business delegation is currently visiting Washington, DC to participate in the “SelectUSA Investment Summit 2026,” held from 3 to 6 May, which has drawn nearly 5,000 representatives from over 100 countries, including 2,700 investors.