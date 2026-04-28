Bangladesh pledges to import US agricultural goods worth $3.5 billion: US envoy
United States (US) Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T. Christensen Tuesday said that the United States is ready to chart a course toward shared prosperity with Bangladesh, moving away from a traditional aid-based relationship toward a robust, investment-led strategy.
“Under President Trump's leadership, we're moving away from the failed policies of the past that tolerated distorted trading relationships that encouraged rent seeking and opaque markets, and toward a model that will deliver benefits for both our people. A policy that emphasizes trade over aid, investment over assistance, and a genuine partnership that creates opportunities for both our nations,” he said.
The envoy made these remarks while speaking at a high-level policy dialogue on “Advancing US-Bangladesh Economic Partnership” organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) at a hotel in the city.
Highlighting the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART), the envoy described it as a transformative framework aimed at strengthening economic ties between the two countries through enhanced trade flows and mutual investment.
Christensen said that under the ART framework, Bangladesh would continue to enjoy access to the US market with a reduced tariff rate of 19 per cent, compared to 35 per cent in the absence of such an arrangement.
In return, Bangladesh is expected to reduce non-tariff barriers and expand imports of high-quality US products to help balance bilateral trade, he added.
Referring to major commercial commitments, the ambassador said Bangladesh has pledged to import US agricultural goods worth $3.5 billion, including wheat, soybeans, cotton and corn.
He noted that US wheat offers lower spoilage rates compared to alternative sources, contributing to improved supply efficiency.
While acknowledging Bangladesh’s strong economic potential, strategic location and growing workforce, Christensen underscored the need for key reforms to attract greater foreign investment.
He identified ensuring contract enforcement and predictability, maintaining a stable and transparent policy environment, and modernising business practices as critical priorities.
“Trust requires that contracts be honoured,” he said, stressing the importance of reducing regulatory opacity, lowering excessive tax burdens, and ensuring non-discriminatory licensing systems.
The envoy also emphasised the need for digitalisation of customs procedures, protection of intellectual property rights, and adherence to international labour and environmental standards.
Highlighting opportunities in the digital economy, he noted that a large share of transactions in Bangladesh remains cash-based, presenting significant potential for expansion of digital financial services by global firms such as Visa and Mastercard.
He also mentioned the presence and growing interest of leading US technology companies including Starlink, Google Pay and Microsoft in Bangladesh’s digital ecosystem.
Beyond technology, the United States expressed readiness to support Bangladesh in modernising key infrastructure sectors such as railways, ports and civil aviation, offering expertise in logistics, safety and system management.
Concluding his remarks, the ambassador invited the business community to participate in celebrations marking the United States’ 250th anniversary, including an “America Week” scheduled for July.
He reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to deepening bilateral engagement, saying the relationship between the two countries is entering a new phase focused on expanding trade and advancing shared prosperity.