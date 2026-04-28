Bangladesh pledges to import US agricultural goods worth $3.5 billion: US envoy

United States (US) Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T. Christensen Tuesday said that the United States is ready to chart a course toward shared prosperity with Bangladesh, moving away from a traditional aid-based relationship toward a robust, investment-led strategy.

“Under President Trump's leadership, we're moving away from the failed policies of the past that tolerated distorted trading relationships that encouraged rent seeking and opaque markets, and toward a model that will deliver benefits for both our people. A policy that emphasizes trade over aid, investment over assistance, and a genuine partnership that creates opportunities for both our nations,” he said.

The envoy made these remarks while speaking at a high-level policy dialogue on “Advancing US-Bangladesh Economic Partnership” organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) at a hotel in the city.