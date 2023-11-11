OHCHR observation on violence not fact-based: 81 eminent citizens

Video footage of the policemen being beaten and chopped to death also shows some attackers wearing masks. The OHCHR surmised that the attackers who were masked were ruling party men. It is erroneous and deserves keen observation, the statement added.

All the media published the news with pictures and videos about one Robiul Islam, member secretary of Dhaka-South Jubodal (BNP), setting fire to vehicles on 28 October wearing a vest with the word ‘PRESS’ printed on it, it noted.

Against the backdrop, the signatories said, “In assessing police actions vis-à-vis the atrocities committed, we request the OHCHR to take in view that residences of the chief justice and other Supreme Court judges were attacked, mindless attack on the journalist, severity and brutality with which policemen were beaten to death, the central police hospital was vandalised and set ablaze, dozens of vehicles were set on fire, the central and biggest police lines of Bangladesh Police were attacked, innocent people were burned to death.”

The signatories are – Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, economist and environmentalist; Sarwar Ali, freedom fighter, trustee of Freedom War Museum and executive president of Chhayanat; Kamrul Hasan Khan, freedom fighter and former vice chancellor (VC), Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU); KH Masud Siddiqui, former secretary and former member, Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC); Mohammed Nurul Huda, former inspector general of Bangladesh Police (IGP), secretary and columnist; Mustafizur Rahman, former VC, Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science and Technology University; Ujjwal Bikash Dutta, former secretary and former PSC member; Ramendu Majumdar, actor and stage director; Kanak Kanti Barua, former VC of BSMMU; Hassan Mahmood Khandker, former IGP and ambassador; Ambassador Abdul Hannan; Nasiruddin Yousuff Bacchu, freedom fighter, writer, and cultural activist, Saurendra Nath Chakrabhartty, former senior secretary; Sirajul Hoque Khan, former secretary; Mozammel Babu, president of the Editors Guild; Aparup Chowdhury, former secretary, Mofidul Hoque, trustee of the Liberation War Museum; Asaduzzaman Mia, former commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP); Ashoke Kumar Biswas, former secretary; and Kazi Reazul Hoque, former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission; Proshanto Kumar Roy, former secretary; Nasir Uddin Ahmed, former secretary; Subir Kishore Choudhury, former secretary; Abdus Samad, former senior secretary; Ambassador Suhrab Hossain; Molla Waheeduzzaman, former chairman of the Privatization Commission, Muhammad Samad, pro VC of Dhaka Univeristy; Lt Col (retd) Quazi Sazzad Ali Zahir; Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, former principal secretary; Ashok Madhab Roy, former secretary; Ambassador AKM Atiqur Rahman; Benazir Ahmed, former IGP; Tanvir Mokammel, filmmaker; Ambassador Golam Muhammad; Mohammad Sahidul Hoque, former senior secretary; Abdul Mannan Choudhury, former DU professor; Ambassador Munshi Faiz Ahmad; Kashem Humayun, journalist; Jahangir Alam Khan, economist; Osman Gani, freedom fighter and publisher of Agamee Prakashani; Ambassador Chowdhury Ikhtiar Momin; Ambassador Mahbub Uz Zaman; Muhammed Sadique, former secretary and former PSC chairman; Atiur Rahman, former governor of Bangladesh Bank; Iqbal Mahmood, former chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC); Rubana Huq, VC of the Asian University for Women (AUW); Ambassador ATM Nazrul Islam; MA Quader Sarker, former secretary; Sunil Kanti Bose, former secretary, Nasima Begum, former chairman of the Human Rights Commission, Bangladesh; Shamol Kanti Ghose, former secretary; Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, journalist; Fazlul Hoque, former secretary and PSC member; Dilwar Bakth, former senior secretary; Nasir Ahmed, poet and journalist; Jesmin Ara Begum, former district judge and former member of the National Human Rights Commission; Mazharul Islam, publisher of Annaprakash; Farida Yasmin, president of the National Press Club; Shyamal Dutta, general secretary of the National Press Club and editor of Daily Vorer Kagoj; Manjurul Islam, CEO of DBC News; Ikbal Arsenal, former president of SWACHIP; Deen Muhammad Nurul Hoq, former DG of Health; Nurul Amin, Department of Public Administration at Jahangirnagar University; Boren Chakraborty; Pijush Bandyopadhay, cultural activist; Nizam uddin, architect and writer; Ambassador Shahidul Islam; MA Mannan, Former VC of Bangladesh Open University; Nuzhat Choudhury; Mamun-Al Mahtab; Nojibur Rahman, former principal secretary; Rashid Askari, former VC of Islamic University; Morshedul Islam, filmmaker; Selina Afroze, former secretary; Paban Chowdhury, former secretary; Harun-or-Rashid, former VC of the National University of Bangladesh; Shamsul Arefin, former senior secretary; Khondaker Showkat Hossain, former secretary; Iqbal Habib, architect; and Masuduzzaman, writer and professor at Dhaka University.