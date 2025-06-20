Bangladeshis’ deposits increase 33-fold in one year

The amount of money deposited by Bangladeshis in banks in Switzerland has increased 33-fold in a single year. The total deposits have risen to about 590 million Swiss francs, up from just 17.7 million francs in 2023.

This information appears in the annual report of Switzerland’s central bank, the Swiss National Bank (SNB), published on Thursday. The report shows that 2024 saw the highest volume of Bangladeshi deposits in Swiss banks since 2021.

On 5 August 2024, the Awami League government fell amid a mass student-public uprising. A significant number of the regime’s beneficiaries have since fled the country. In several countries, the financial assets of individuals close to the former government have started being confiscated. It is believed that large sums of money may have been transferred across borders in recent months.

According to the SNB report, by the end of 2024, deposits by Bangladeshis in various Swiss banks totaled 589.5 million francs. In 2023, the figure was 17.7 million francs. This means deposits rose by 571.8 million francs in just one year.