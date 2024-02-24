Question raised over amendment of regulation of MD appointment, extension of contract

The term of the managing director (MD) of the Palli Daridro Bimochon Foundation (PDBF) was set to end in December last year.

Just two months ahead of the term, the PDBF’s board of governors at a meeting amended the existing regulations on the appointment of MD and decided to extend the term by three years.

Thus, the current MD Muhammad Maududur Rashid Safdar continues to be in office, but people concerned raised questions whether due process was followed to extend the term of the MD.

Several former and current officials of the PDBF told Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity that the entire process of that meeting was for extending the term of the MD. A 23-year-old regulation was shown effective, and again a letter on extending the contract was sent to the MD before amending those regulations.