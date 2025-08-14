Govt diplomacy plagued by indecision and lack of coordination

The foreign ministry has been largely sidelined in its diplomatic efforts to maintain a balanced relationship with major foreign actors over the past year since the student-people's mass uprising on 5 August 2024 after which Bangladesh stood at a critical juncture.

In this unprecedented situation, attempts to bring balance to international relations became visible. Maintaining balanced diplomacy is always a challenge — and over the past year, that challenge has only intensified.

Under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Yunus, the interim government assumed office on 8 August last year. Less than a month later, Lutfey Siddiqi was appointed as the Chief Adviser’s Special Envoy for international affairs.

In November, Khalilur Rahman was named High Representative for Rohingya issues and other priority matters. By April of this year, he was appointed national security adviser.