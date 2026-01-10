Nusrat’s 7-year ordeal: Imprisoned while pregnant, mentally harassed, dismissed from job for sharing a Facebook post

For sharing a single Facebook post, Nusrat Jahan Sonia, an assistant teacher at South Tiakhali (1) Government Primary School in Kalapara, Patuakhali, was forced to spend 14 days in jail while she was seven months pregnant. Following her suspension from service, she endured a prolonged struggle lasting seven years, four months and 23 days.

The child she was carrying in her womb at the time is now over seven years old. As the child grows older, he is beginning to understand what happened to his mother while he was still unborn. He asks her why she had to go to prison while carrying him.