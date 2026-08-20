Presidential Election: Voting begins

Voting for the presidential election has begun in the chamber of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) at 2:00 pm and will continue till 5:00 pm. A total of 349 MPs are eligible to vote. Voting for the presidency is taking place today, Thursday, for the first time in 35 years.

There are two candidates in the election: ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) candidate Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and the 11-party alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Oli Ahmad.

The BNP has 247 MPs in parliament. Given the numerical advantage, Mirza Fakhrul’s election as president is virtually certain. Nevertheless, with two candidates in the fray, voting must be held in accordance with the election schedule.