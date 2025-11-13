We pledged no matter how powerful someone is, they will get what they deserve: Tajul Islam

Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal Mohammad Tajul Islam said he hopes that the tribunal will put an end to the crimes against humanity committed in Bangladesh through a proper verdict on 17 November.

Earlier today, Thursday, the International Crimes Tribunal–1 announced that the verdict in the case against three accused — including the deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina — over crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising will be delivered next Monday, 17 November.

The three-member tribunal, headed by justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder, set the date for the verdict.