We pledged no matter how powerful someone is, they will get what they deserve: Tajul Islam
Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal Mohammad Tajul Islam said he hopes that the tribunal will put an end to the crimes against humanity committed in Bangladesh through a proper verdict on 17 November.
Earlier today, Thursday, the International Crimes Tribunal–1 announced that the verdict in the case against three accused — including the deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina — over crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising will be delivered next Monday, 17 November.
The three-member tribunal, headed by justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder, set the date for the verdict.
The other two members of the tribunal are justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmood and judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.
Later, Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam briefed reporters on the tribunal premises.
“We had pledged that no matter how powerful anyone is in Bangladesh — if they commit crimes, if they commit crimes against humanity — they will be brought to justice through proper legal process, and they will get what they deserve under the law. Through that process, we have reached the end of a long journey,” Tajul Islam said.
He added that the tribunal has now reached its final stage.
“The nation’s long-standing yearning and thirst for justice — the court will do justice to that, and, Insha Allah, this verdict will stand as a precedent for the future. That is the kind of verdict we expect,” he said.
The Chief Prosecutor further stated, “The accused were charged with massacres and crimes against humanity committed during the months of July and August last year. After a long process — after witness hearings and arguments from both sides — the case is now ready for verdict. Today, the court has fixed 17 November, Monday, for the pronouncement of the verdict. Insha Allah, the verdict in this case will be announced on Monday, 17 November.”