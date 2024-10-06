Floods inflict damage worth Tk 144.21b in eastern Bangladesh: CPD

The floods that swept across 11 districts of the eastern region in the country in August left a trail of damage worth over Tk 144.21 billion or USD 1.20 billion, according to private research organisation Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

Besides, the Noakhali district witnessed the maximum damage while the private sector faced more devastation than the public sector, CPD said.

CPD said this while unveiling the findings of the study tilted 'Recent Floods in Eastern Bangladesh Analysis of Damages and Recovery Efforts” at a press conference in the capital’s Dhanmondi on Sunday.