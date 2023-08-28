Intellectuals’ statement deprives of workers’ rights: Hasan Mahmud

Information and broadcasting minister and Awami League joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud on Monday criticised the recent statement made by 34 intellectuals in favour of Dr Muhammad Yunus.

Addressing the discussion the minister said, “It’s a question whether the intellectuals have issued the statement by losing their mental power or they have used their brains for depriving the people of the labour class.”

“With due respect, I would like to say that Dr Yunus is a senior citizen and Nobel laureate. But, he didn’t provide the dues of his workers. The aggrieved workers filed the case which is now under trial,” he said.

Television Camera-Journalists Association (TCA) organised the discussion marking the National Mourning Day at a convention centre in the Panthapath area of the city.